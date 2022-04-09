On 8 April 2022, the Vizag Zoo authorities launched three educational activities for students to celebrate National Zoo Lovers Day. This initiative has been taken to provide the students interested in wildlife conservation an opportunity to closely work with IGZP. The three programmes were named ‘Zoo School, ‘Zoo Ambassador’, and ‘Zoo Club’. Students from various schools across the city, along with teachers and principals, have participated in the events organised on National Zoo Lovers Day.

Vizag Zoo Curator, Nandini Salaria has launched the posters for these educational activities at the Bioscope. Speaking about these activities, the curator said that the students must take part in planting, guided zoo tour, plastic recycling, and other educational programmes for a duration of one week. The participating students will be handed out certificates for their service to the zoo. The ‘Zoo School’ programme is curated for the students to learn about wildlife conservation efforts taken at the Vizag Zoo. It is a yearly basis programme, during which students will be exposed to various conservation methods.

A ‘Zoo Volunteer’ programme has also been initiated, as a part of which the locals of Vizag can serve as a volunteer at the Zoo. Additionally, a competition for the students, named ‘Design Your Own Zoo’, was organized by the IGZP authorities. The students have created models of their own zoo, which were reviewed by officials. The winners were appreciated for their efforts with trophies and certificates. GITAM NSS Programme Coordinator Srinivas and Assistant Zoo Curator Uma Maheshwari were present at the event.