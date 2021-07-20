The East Coast Railway (ECoR), headquartered at Visakhapatnam, has decided on the permanent augmentation of special trains in order to provide a comfortable journey to passengers. This has been done as an exercise to enhance the passenger-carrying capacity. The specific details are as follows:

#1 Train No. 03351/03352 Dhanbad – Alappuzha – Dhanbad Special (Earlier as 13351/13352 Dhanbad – Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express) will be permanently augmented with One- AC 3 Tier Coach leaving Dhanbad with effect from 1 August 2021 and leaving Alappuzha with effect from 4 August 2021.

The revised composition, after the permanent augmentation, will be One – AC 2 Tier Coach, Three- AC 3 Tier Coaches, Twelve- Sleeper Class Coaches, Four- General Second Class Coaches and Two-Luggage cum Brake Vans.

#2 Train No. 02727/02728 Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Special Train (Earlier as 12727/12728 Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Godavari Express) will be permanently augmented with One AC-3 Tier Coach leaving Hyderabad from 1 August 2021 and leaving Visakhapatnam with effect from 2 August 2021.

The revised composition after the permanent augmentation will be One – AC 1st Class, One – AC 2 Tier Coach, Five – AC 3 Tier Coaches, Ten – Sleeper Class Coaches, Two – General Second Class Coaches and One – Luggage cum Brake Van apart from One – Parcel Vans & Two – Generator Motor Coaches.

Trains cancelled:

In order to facilitate safety-related modernization works in the Alamanda – Korukonda section, over Waltair Division, the following special trains have been cancelled by ECoR.

#1 Train No. 08047 Howrah – Vasco Da Gama Special train leaving Howrah on 20.07.2021.

#2 Train no. 02543 Howrah – Chennai Central leaving Howrah on 20.07.2021.

#3 Train No. 07015 Bhubaneswar – Secunderabad Special leaving Bhubaneswar on 20.07.2021.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before, and during, the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently, and maintain social distancing.

All the passengers are also advised to keep themselves updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.