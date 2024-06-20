The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government has appointed Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for the state.

On Wednesday night, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued an order transferring the 1989 batch IPS officer, currently serving as the Commissioner of the Public Transport Department, to the position of DGP (Coordination) with the additional responsibility of DGP (Head of Police Force) until further notice.

The incumbent DGP, Harish Kumar Gupta, has been reassigned as Principal Secretary (Home), according to a separate order. Gupta had previously been appointed as DGP during the election period, succeeding Rajendranath Reddy.

Apart from appointing Dwaraka Tirumala Rao as the new DGP, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, on 19 May, issued an order mandating the transfer of 19 senior IAS officers across Andhra Pradesh.

Among the notable appointments:

Mr P S Pradyumna (2004 batch) was appointed Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Mr Bhaskar Katamneni (2004 batch) assumed the role of Commissioner of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).

Mr Anil Kumar Singhal (1993 batch) was appointed Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD).

Mr Budithi Rajsekhar (1992 batch) became Special Chief Secretary for Agriculture, Sericulture, Cooperation, and Marketing.

Mr A Babu (2002 batch) was named Secretary for Horticulture, Aquaculture, and Fisheries.

Mr M M Nayak (2005 batch) took charge as Secretary for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development.

Mr G Sai Prasad (1991 batch) was appointed Special Chief Secretary in the Water Resources Department.

Mr Shashi Bhushan Kumar (1996 batch) became Principal Secretary for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) and Rural Water Supply Departments.

Mr Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (1993 batch) was appointed Special Chief Secretary for Labour, Factories, Boilers, and Insurance Medical Services.

Mr Siddharth Jain (2001 batch) assumed the role of Commissioner for Civil Supplies and EO.

Mr Saurabh Gaur (2002 batch) was made Secretary for Higher Education and also took on the additional role of Principal Secretary (Skills Development).

IAS Pravin Kumar was named Commissioner and Director for the Mines and Geology Department, with additional duties as Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Mineral Development Corporation.

Mr V Vinay Chand (2008 batch) and Ms M Janaki (2005 batch) were appointed Secretaries to the Finance Department.

Other senior IAS officers, including Ms Y Srilakshmi (1988 batch), Dr Rajat Bhargava (1990 batch), and Mr Praveen Prakash (1994 batch), were instructed to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) for further assignments.

