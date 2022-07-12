A tiger has been on the loose for over two weeks now in the Anakapalli District. Recently, the big cat killed a calf at Baulawada Village which alerted the forest authorities on Sunday morning. The District Forest Department set up cages on the outskirts of Baulawada to capture the tiger but did not succeed. Drones have also been employed to gather more information about the tiger’s activity in the village.

Currently, over 50 teams have been formed by the District Forest Department to capture the wild animal. Cameras were installed at hotspots which were successful in recording footage of the tiger. From the video clips, the forest department estimated that the tiger might be 4 years old.

The authorities advised the villagers not to set their cattle free until the situation comes under control. Additionally, a team of trained professionals has been summoned from Bangalore to capture the tiger roaming in Anakapalli District.

Earlier this month, the same tiger killed a cow at a village near the Visakhapatnam District. Based on the pug marks found, the Visakhapatnam forest authorities confirmed that the tiger was a male. It was also suspected that this is the same one which created panic in the East Godavari District.

The District Forest Department recently confirmed that a tigress is on the prowl in Vizianagaram District. It is said that the animal is roaming in the Marika and Ballanki areas under Vepada Mandal.

