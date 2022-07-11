The temperature levels in Visakhapatnam City dropped down owing to the light rains and cloudy climate since this morning. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority informed that relief materials, rescue teams, and control rooms have been set up across the state with the IMD issuing heavy rainfall warnings.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the Andhra Pradesh Weatherman, aka B Sai Praneeth informed that the rains will intensify in the north coastal part of the state from Thursday i.e 15 July 2022. “The drizzles which the city has been experiencing this morning will subside by tonight and there won’t be any heavy rainfall for the rest of the day”, said Praneeth. Further, he added that a cloudy climate can be expected for the next two days, with minimal chances of heavy rainfall.

Speaking about the chance of rains later this week, the weatherman said that the north coastal region can expect a good spell. “Due to a monsoon depression, there will be an increase in rains in Visakhapatnam from Thursday night. The spell of rain will last throughout the weekend, with moderate to heavy downpour.”, he added.

He informed that this is due to a depression moving closer to the southern parts of Odisha that will impact the north coastal regions of AP.

