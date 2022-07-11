The Waltair Division Senior Divisional Manager AK Tripathi informed that three new special passenger trains will come into service with effect from 15 July 2022 from Visakhapatnam. Additionally, he informed that services of a few special expresses, which were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be terminated from 14 July.

The details of the new special passenger trains from Visakhapatnam are as follows

Visakhapatnam-Rayagada-Visakhapatnam

Train number 08504 will start from Visakhapatnam every day from 15 July at 6:00 pm and reach Rayagada at 10:00 pm the same day. In the return direction, train number 08503 will start from Rayagada every day from 16 July at 5:40 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 10:00 am the same day.

Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam

Train number 08532 will start from Visakhapatnam every day from 15 July at 5:45 pm and reach Palasa at 10:00 pm the same day. In the return direction, train number 08531 will start from Palasa every day from 16 July at 5:00 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 9:25 am the same day.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam

Train number 08551 will start from Visakhapatnam every day from 15 July at 6:45 am and reach Kirandul at 8:25 pm the same day. In the return direction, train number 08552 will start from Kirandul every day from 16 July at 6:00 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 8:20 pm the same day.

Cancelled trains

The Visakhapatnam-Palasa (18532), Visakhapatnam-Rayagada (18528), and Visakhapatnam-Kirandul (18551) expresses which were brought into service during the COVID-19 pandemic will be terminated wef 15 July 2022. The services of these trains have been cancelled in the return direction as well.

