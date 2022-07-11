The Crime Wing of the City Police on Sunday arrested three youth for a robbery of gold ornaments, cash and mobile phones in Marripalem, Visakhapatnam.

The accused identified as Pithani Manikanta (21), Chenna Kalicharan (20), and Vasu Udhay Kiran (18) reportedly broke into a house in Marripalem, Visakhapatnam and stole nine tolls of gold ornaments, 3 cell phones- 1 Reddi Note and 2 Samsung phones along with ₹30,000 cash.

According to the City Police, on the intervening night of 7 and 8 July, the complainant Nooka Appa Rao resident of the New Karasa area had forgotten to lock his main door before heading to bed. The accused who took advantage of this, gained entry into the house in the early hours at 2:30 am, broke into the iron safe inside of the bedrooms and allegedly stole the above-mentioned items. Based on the complaint by Rao, a gold robbery case was registered at the Airport Police Station, Visakhapatnam.

On the instructions of Additional DCP (crimes) D Gangadharam and guidelines of ACP (Crimes) Ch Penta Rao two teams were formed under the supervision of Inspector B Ludhar Babu. The assigned teams arrested the accused and recovered the stolen property. The three accused have now been sent to judicial custody.

