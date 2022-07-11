The heavy rainfall across the state of Andhra Pradesh over the last three days has led to the potential threat of floods due to the rising water levels in the river Godavari. The inflow to the Polavaram Project and Dowaleswaram Barrage is rising, and authorities have advised people living upstream to move to a safer location.

On Sunday, the water level at the Polavaram spillway touched 30 metres. Approximately 8 lakh cusecs of water have been released into the ocean from the Polavaram Project. All the gates of the Dowleswaram Barrage were lifted to let the surplus water flow. People mainly living in the Agency Mandals, close to the Polavaram project along with those living in other riparian areas such as Alluri Sitharama Raju District, East and West Godavari and Eluru have been warned to stay alert.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation. In wake of these heavy monsoon rains, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka to monitor the rainfall. Four teams are stationed at Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Rampachodavaram and Chintur districts in Andhra Pradesh to control any situation of floods. Several trains have also been cancelled due to the incessant rains.

