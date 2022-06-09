Vignesh Shivan the ace Tamil director married the famous Indian actress Nayanthara today and has been breaking the internet with his love for his now-wife. The duo tied the knot today morning at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram in an intimate ceremony with family and friends. The ace director and actress have been together since their first project together Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. With many box office hits in his pocket, the actor cum lyricist cum writer cum director also founded a production company called Rowdy Pictures along with Nayanthara. In an attempt to celebrate their marriage, here is a list of movies directed by Vignesh Shivan.

#1 Podaa Podi

This musical romantic comedy is Vignesh Shivan’s first movie as a director. The debutant who entered the field in 2012 received positive feedback, but the box office success was affected due to the release of Thuppakki starring Vijay. His first movie tells the story of Arjun and Nisha who encounter for the first time the kind of sacrifices a marriage requires. The cast of the movie includes Simbhu, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Shobana and others in lead roles.

#2 Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

This is the movie that changed his life personally and professionally. The action-comedy movie starring his now wife and Vijay Sethupathi was produced by Dhanush. The movie tells the story of Pandiyan, a policeman’s son who falls in love with Kadhambari, a girl with a hearing impairment. She agrees to have a relationship with him only if he helps her kill a gangster who murdered her parents. The actress Nayanthara was highly praised for her performance in this movie.

#3 Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

This action crime movie directed in 2018 was Vignesh Shivan’s third movie as a director. Starring Suriya and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles this movie is about Iniyan a young man who aspired to become a CBI officer but is rejected as he cannot afford to pay bribes. He then forms a gang to expose them by posing as a CBI officer. The cast of the movie also includes Ramya Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Karthik and others in prominent roles.

#4 Paava Kadhaigal

His fourth project as a director was a web series named Paava Kadhaigal. The director entered the OTT platform during the lockdown and mesmerised the audience with his story. A very different take, this series has four episodes of four relatable stories. Through four unique stories, the film explores how pride, honour, and sin influence complex relationships of love. The anthology was a big hit with positive responses from critiques. The cast includes Kalidas Jayaram, Sai Pallavi, Simran, Anjali with Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kalki Koechlin, and others in prominent roles.

#5 Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

This romantic comedy was Vignesh Shivan’s latest movie which hit the theatres in April. Shortly famous as KRK, the cast of the movie includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in lead roles. The movie received mixed responses from the audience for its out of the box topic. The movie tells the story of how two women fall in love with the same man and how they cannot marry one without the other.

The director’s next project will be with Ajith Kumar and the movie has been tentatively named AK62.