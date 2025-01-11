Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P Sampath Kumar has appealed to the residents of the city not to make the ‘Bhogi manta’ (bonfire) on tar roads as it will cause damage to roads.

In a press note, the GVMC Commissioner advised the people to celebrate the occasion by making the bonfire in open places or vacant grounds which cause no inconvenience to none.

Bonfire on roads will also have a financial impact on the GVMC as it has to spend a lot on repairing the damaged roads, he has observed and called upon voluntary organisations, people’s representatives, residents’ welfare associations and NGOs to take initiative and see to it that the people would not make the ‘Bhogi manta’ on tar roads in Visakhapatnam.

The Commissioner has warned stringent action besides imposition of fine against those who ignore the appeal.

Bhogi, the first day of the four-day Pogal festival, is celebrated with religious fervour and great enthusiasm by Hindus in several States.

Bhogi signifies discarding the old and welcoming the new things. In the early hours of the day, people collect the wooden logs, old furniture at home and cow dung cakes and make a bonfire with them in front of their homes.

Beginning with Bhogi, the four-day festival ends with ‘Mukkanuma’.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu