After a class VI student of Sudipuram School, in S Rayavaram Mandal, tested positive for Covid-19, the number of affected school-going children has now reached 10 in Visakhapatnam District. It may be recalled that a few days ago, some of the students, from Zilla Parishad High School in Vizag, had tested positive for Covid-19. Around 16 cases were reported in Vizianagaram District as well. All of these children are aged below 15 years which has worried the District Medical and Health officials. So far, a total of 22 students have tested positive in the North Andhra region. This has divided public opinion on the State Government’s decision to reopen schools.

In this situation, officials of the District Education Department, and the Health Department, are on alert, taking all measures to prevent the further spread of the virus. There are a total of 12,400 Zilla Parishad, municipal, government-aided and private schools with 13 lakh students in North Andhra Pradesh. 5,387 of these schools are in Visakhapatnam (6.47 lakh students), 3,347 in Vizianagaram (3.09 lakh students) and 3,838 schools (3.76 lakh students) in Srikakulam District.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, District Education Officer, B Lingeswara Reddy, said, “So far, 10 children have tested positive in the district and the respective schools were immediately sanitised while suspected individuals were tested for Covid-19. All the schools have been issued strict protocol to follow such as having only 20 students in a class, no gatherings between the students and wearing masks at all times in the school.” According to the District Education Officer, their teams have been conducting surprise visits to schools. The teachers and children at schools are being randomly tested for Covid-19. It is the responsibility of the school headmaster to ensure that the protocol is followed and Covid-19 tests are conducted regularly.

Dr. Rajini Mukherjee, a pediatrician at Seven Hills Hospital in Vizag, explained how the reopening of schools is not a black-white argument. “Several elements need to be considered in the decision to reopen schools in the state. Despite the online classes system, the schools being closed has had a negative impact on children’s mental health, along with their education and all-round development.Hence, a benefits vs risks approach has to be employed. School classrooms need to have proper ventilation. The guidelines laid down should be strictly followed by the school management. Children with underlying conditions like Asthma, Obesity, Cancer, etc. are at a higher risk of developing a serious infection. Hence, there need to be special precautions for these children.”

Dr. Mukherjee also highlighted the role of parents in keeping their children safe. “Parents need to inculcate good hygiene practices in their children and explain to them the importance of doing so.”

Dr. VV Ganmohan, a pediatrician at Visakha Children’s Hospital, also gave his view on the situation. “Before children are allowed to come to school, they need to be vaccinated so that the chances of them contracting the virus are reduced.”

Earlier, a panel set up by the Central Government had warned that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic could peak between September- October. Medical experts say that children might be as equally vulnerable, as adults, in the third wave. As preparations for the third wave, two floors in the CSR block of King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag are being changed into a pediatric Covid-19 block. The authorities have given a requisition to the government for providing neonatal and pediatric ventilators for this block.

Meanwhile, despite the health officials taking all measures to arrange medical equipment, sources say there is a need for more doctors for pediatric care. In government and private hospitals, there are around 300 pediatric doctors. While the government has been conducting recruitments to fill posts of 96 pediatric doctors in the government hospitals, the response is said to be lukewarm. According to the doctors, they have been advising parents to get vaccinated first and take all measures to keep their children in a safe environment. Parents are advised not to travel along with their children during this pandemic situation.