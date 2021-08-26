Six students from Vizag and around sixteen students studying at municipal schools in Vizianagaram District have returned positive test results for Covid-19. They were tested for the virus on Monday, 23 August 2021 and the results have come positive.

The six students from Vizag who returned positive test results are studying at Zilla Parishad High School, Yellapuvanipalem. Among them are four students studying in class 10, and one each in classes 6 and 9. The District Medical and Health Department was informed about this on Wednesday.

There are a total of 250 students in this school, out of which 70 are currently attending classes. Those affected have been isolated and tested. The school has declared a holiday. Its premises have been sanitised and other children, parents, and staff, who have come in contact with the infected students will also be tested. In Vizianagaram, 4 students from Vanga village, 10 in Bobbili village, and 2 in Rapolu village have been affected.

The District Medical and Health authorities also confirmed that 26 students, studying at Jayaprakash Municipal Primary School in Dwaraka Nagar, were also tested for Covid-19. Out of this, 10 students were infected with the virus.

The health officials carried out Covid-19 tests on 104 persons, including 90 students, 10 parents, and 4 staff members on Wednesday. The test results are expected to be out on Thursday.

The schools in Andhra Pradesh had reopened a week ago after a two-month delay due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The schools reopened with a set of instructions from the AP Government and Education Department to curb the spread of the virus.

As per the guidelines by the Andhra Pradesh State Government, several changes have been made within the schools’ premises before reopening them to provide a clean and safe environment to students. AP Education Department has allowed only schools located in areas with less than a 10 percent positivity rate to reopen.

Students have been advised to maintain social distancing at schools and are restricted from sharing their things to strictly adhere to the safety protocol. Students are also urged to sanitise themselves, their bags, and their uniforms before entering their houses.