Diwali 2019, with all its exciting movie releases, promises a cracking festival in store for film lovers. From action entertainers to fantasy comedies, the trailers of these upcoming movies have promised a lot. While two Tamil biggies look to clash at the box office in the festive season, a Bollywood drama too has raised the stakes. Here’s what on offer this season.
5 exciting movies releases during Diwali 2019:
#1 Bigil
Language: Tamil
Cast: Vijay, Nayanthara
Release Date: October 27
Bigil, which literally translates to whistle, is an action entertainer, starring Vijay, and Nayanthara in the lead roles. By the look of the film’s trailer, Vijay was seen in three different shades including a football coach, an elderly gangster, and a suave young chap. Hitting the screens as one of the much-awaited releases this year, the film will be released in Telugu as Whistle.
#2 Kaithi
Language: Tamil
Cast: Karthi, Narain
Release Date: October 25
Locking horns with the might of Bigil for Diwali is Karthi’s Kaithi. Touted to be a crime thriller, the film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. With the trailer catching eyes on social media, Kathi has raked up interest among film lovers. The film’s dubbed version in Telugu will be released as Khaidi.
#3 Housefull 4
Language: Hindi
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda
Release Date: October 25
Coming as the fourth film in the Housefull franchise, this film is touted as one of the most expensive Indian comedies. With a premise of reincarnation, spanning over six hundred years, Housefull 4 looks like a comedy of errors. This multi-starrer also has Rana Daggubati in a surprising cameo.
#4 Saand Ki Aankh
Language: Hindi
Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu
Release Date: October 25
Another of the Diwali 2019 movie releases in Bollywood, Saand Ki Aankh traces the real-life tale of two elderly sharpshooters from Uttar Pradesh. Starring Bhumi as Chandro Tomar, and Taapsee as Prakashi Tomar, this film essays their journey to accomplished sharpshooters, at sixty. These shooter dadis, who won more than thirty national championships, prove the world again that age is just a number.
#5 Terminator: Dark Fate
Language: English
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton
Release Date: November 1
This high-octane action thriller is a direct sequel to the much-loved The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Made on a massive scale, the Tim Miller directorial features an ensemble cast of Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta among others.
