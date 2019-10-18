Diwali 2019, with all its exciting movie releases, promises a cracking festival in store for film lovers. From action entertainers to fantasy comedies, the trailers of these upcoming movies have promised a lot. While two Tamil biggies look to clash at the box office in the festive season, a Bollywood drama too has raised the stakes. Here’s what on offer this season.

5 exciting movies releases during Diwali 2019:

#1 Bigil

Language: Tamil

Cast: Vijay, Nayanthara

Release Date: October 27

Bigil, which literally translates to whistle, is an action entertainer, starring Vijay, and Nayanthara in the lead roles. By the look of the film’s trailer, Vijay was seen in three different shades including a football coach, an elderly gangster, and a suave young chap. Hitting the screens as one of the much-awaited releases this year, the film will be released in Telugu as Whistle.

#2 Kaithi

Language: Tamil

Cast: Karthi, Narain

Release Date: October 25

Locking horns with the might of Bigil for Diwali is Karthi’s Kaithi. Touted to be a crime thriller, the film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. With the trailer catching eyes on social media, Kathi has raked up interest among film lovers. The film’s dubbed version in Telugu will be released as Khaidi.

#3 Housefull 4

Language: Hindi

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda

Release Date: October 25

Coming as the fourth film in the Housefull franchise, this film is touted as one of the most expensive Indian comedies. With a premise of reincarnation, spanning over six hundred years, Housefull 4 looks like a comedy of errors. This multi-starrer also has Rana Daggubati in a surprising cameo.

#4 Saand Ki Aankh

Language: Hindi

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu

Release Date: October 25

Another of the Diwali 2019 movie releases in Bollywood, Saand Ki Aankh traces the real-life tale of two elderly sharpshooters from Uttar Pradesh. Starring Bhumi as Chandro Tomar, and Taapsee as Prakashi Tomar, this film essays their journey to accomplished sharpshooters, at sixty. These shooter dadis, who won more than thirty national championships, prove the world again that age is just a number.

#5 Terminator: Dark Fate

Language: English

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton

Release Date: November 1

This high-octane action thriller is a direct sequel to the much-loved The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Made on a massive scale, the Tim Miller directorial features an ensemble cast of Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta among others.