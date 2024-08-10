As a part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) taken up by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to combat the increasing drug menace, an anti-drug rally was taken out on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on 10 August.

District Collector M N Harendra Prasad and City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, who flagged off the anti-drug rally in Visakhapatnam, called upon the youth to stay away from harmful drugs. The youth should aim high and strive to achieve the the target, they said. Officials of various departments and others took part in the rally.

To curb the drug menace, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR). The NAPDDR focuses on preventive education, counseling, and treatment.

The ministry has launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in vulnerable districts and trained volunteers reach out to millions of people. The drive has a positive impact with funds being released and assistance provided to around three lakh individuals. The Ministry also aims at establishing 290 District Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Centers (DDACs) by 2025-26 for a stronger response to the drug problem.

Realising the need to check the menace, the TDP government has chalked out a 100-day action plan to ensure drug-free Andhra Pradesh. The plan aims at curbing drug trafficking and ganja smuggling in the State.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu