Actor Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja is the latest film to light up the screens in Tollywood. Directed by VI Anand and starring Bobby Simha, Payal Rajput, and Nabha Natesh in crucial roles, the film has been touted as a thrilling science-fiction affair. With the actor’s previous two films not faring well at the box office, fans have pinned hopes on Disco Raja to witness a comeback from their favourite star. With the first few shows being screened already, here’s the Twitter review of Disco Raja by the cine-goers:

Disco Raja Twitter review:

#DiscoRaja is not a routine type Commercial movie. A complete Scientific Thriller film

We can see new Raviteja.

Its not regular ravi sir film its completely Different from that Disco raj character 👌👌 — ActorGiri (@giri_actor) January 23, 2020

#DiscoRaja Final verdict:-Excellent flim which has engaging story and great twists😮and Ravi Teja acting was✅✅✅ powerful acting humour and must watch flim for a new experience @RaviTeja_offl @MusicThaman music bgm freakout✅✅✅ freakout performances 3.25/5 #JrNTR #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/30yKBazpjY — #AKSHITH👈 (@akshith654) January 24, 2020

Just watched the #DiscoRaja a very good come back film for @RaviTeja_offl

Sure shot blockbuster especially @MusicThaman bgm was extraordinary 🔥🔥

Congratulations to the team — Vinay Kumar pk cult (@vinaypu80748) January 24, 2020

Good 2nd half . Easily one time watch . best movie from Raviteja after Raja the Great . #DiscoRaja characterization Raviteja at his best . Comeback movie #DiscoRaja — Sarileru Samsheraa (@mahesh_ranbir) January 23, 2020

Final :

Second half has its good moments … compared to first half a bit slow but pre-climax to Climax ..there will be a good twists… #FreakOut came out well !#DiscoRaja – Hit https://t.co/rKsKO71ejw — Inside Talkz (@InsideTalkz_) January 24, 2020

#DiscoRaja review:

A very good thrilling movie with plenty of twists awesome bgm by @MusicThaman

Rating : 3.5/5 — True Tollywood (@telugu360_11) January 24, 2020