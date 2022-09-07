The trailer and the audio of the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-I directed by Mani Ratnam were launched yesterday at an event in Chennai. The 500-crore budget movie is expected to change the trajectory of the Tamil Film Industry. The two-part movie is based on the historic novel Ponniyin Selvan written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The digital rights of Ponniyin Selvan have already been acquired by an OTT giant ahead of its release.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras talkies, this star-studded movie is one of the biggest ever made in the Indian Film Industry and the biggest movie produced by Lyca. It is said to be the first Tamil movie to be releasing at an IMAX. The cast of this big-budget movie includes Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shobitha Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and many others. AR Rahman has composed the music for this mega movie.

During the movie’s audio launch, veterans Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan graced the event and expressed their good wishes. The magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan, which will be releasing at the theatres on 30 September 2022, has already sold its digital rights to OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The new digital partners have acquired the rights to the movie after what was said to have been a tough fight between Amazon Prime Video and other platforms.

According to the trailer of part one, the movie is set in the Chola Dynasty. Vikram will be seen as Aditya Karikala, Jayam Ravi will be playing the role of Arunmozhi Varma, Karthi will be seen as Vandiyadevudu, Trisha will be playing the role of Kundavai, and Aishwarya will be playing the role of Nandini.

