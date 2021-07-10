“The Andhra Pradesh Government is giving high priority to the protection of women. The Disha App is one major tool for women’s protection,” said Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang. On Saturday, he conducted a workshop in Vizag for the Mahila Mitra and Women police teams on Disha App.

DGP Sawang also said that the Disha App has been updated with all the features step-by-step and has asked all the women in Vizag, and the rest of Andhra Pradesh, to download the app. In urban areas when an SOS call is received from the woman through the Disha App, the police response time is approximately 5-6 minutes. While time varies slightly for the rural areas depending on the location.

The Mahila Mitra police teams also play a major role. Through the Disha App, DGP Sawang said that every single woman is able to report to the police about the injustices that befall her. Things have changed as women are coming forward to raise a complaint on the culprits instead of continuing to suffer in silence. The State Government has directed that a Mahila Mitra police team is to be set up within each police station. “Every Mahila Mitra police officer has the same rights as the police and this new law will come into force soon,” DGP added.

According to the DGP, through the Spandana Program, ordinary people are also able to complain directly to higher authorities. In Spandana, more than 31 thousand cases have been registered so far. Out of the 52 lakh complaints submitted in the Spandana Program, 52 percent were from women.

In wake of the tragic incident where a nurse in Vijayawada was sexually assaulted by two men, the Andhra Pradesh Police have strengthened their women police teams. The State Government will be setting up special women’s courts in every district to give immediate justice for the women in need.

In Vizag, Disha Police teams have identified hotspots in the city that are vulnerable for women. A total of 5 teams with a Sub Inspector (SI) in each vehicle have been deployed across the beach stretch and the hotspots to patrol after 6 pm. Some of these hotspots are Thotlakonda, Bavikonda, Rushikonda, Kailsagiri, Appikonda, Yarada, Gangavaram Port, IT SEZ, Coastal Battery, Kailasagiri, Sneha Konda, Sagar Nagar, Erramatti Dibbalu and Thimmapuram Road.

How to download Disha App on your phone:

#1 Open Google Play Store, search for ‘Disha SOS‘

#2 After that click on Disha SOS by Andhra Pradesh Police

#3 Click on the install button

#4 Open the app and sign up for a new account

#5 Enter your name and mobile number. After this, you will receive an OTP on your mobile number. Enter the OTP.

#6 Now you are registered on the Disha app

#7 In an emergency, you can use the app, you will get a response in just 15 mins.