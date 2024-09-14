Even as the tuneful song in the upcoming Junior NTR-starrer Devara Part 1– ‘Chuttamalle chuttestandi’ — takes its listeners on a melodious journey creating waves on YouTube, the much-awaited movie gets a rare honour of being selected for screening at Beyond Fest, the largest film event at Los Angeles in the USA. It will be the first Indian movie to premiere at the fest.

According to sources in the film industry, the film, directed by Koratala Siva, will be screened at the famous Egyptian Theatre on 26 September, a day before its worldwide release. The movie crew, along with Hollywood celebrities, are expected to watch the movie at the global festival.

With Junior NTR appearing on the screen after a long gap of about two and half years, his fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the big-budget film. His previous flick RRR was released in March 2022.

Made with a budget of Rs. 300 crore, the multi-lingual is all set to hit screens worldwide on 27 September. It is being released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.Featuring Junior NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj and Srikanth, the film will have a sequel.

With beautiful and heart-touching lyrics of the song ‘Chuttamalle’ creating a buzz well ahead of the Devara Part 1 release and the rare global honour, at Beyond fest, being bestowed on it, cinegoers, Junior NTR fans in particular, are eagerly waiting to watch the action-packed drama.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu