Released amid high expectations worldwide on 27 September, Devara: Part-1, starring Junior NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj and Janhvi Kapoor, is doing well at the box office despite a mixed talk. After 10 days of its release, the pan-India movie grossed over Rs 450 crore inching close to the Rs 500-crore club.

The multi-lingual action drama, in which Junior NTR has played a dual role, registered a whopping day one collection of Rs 140 crore, the highest this year after Prabhas-starrer Kalki, bringing cheer to the fans of the ‘Young Tiger’.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the Rs 300 crore budget film is netting impressive collections in the Telugu States, Karnataka and North India. Devara is well received by the audience in the Hindi belt where it collected over Rs 52 crore (net) at the box office in ten days.

According to sources in the film industry, most distributors are in a safe zone after achieving the break-even point, while others are expected by Dasara to make it.

With no big-ticket movie in the race for this festive season, the collections for Devara are likely to be steady till Vijaya Dasami makes it a commercial hit. Meanwhile, the movie team is planning to make Devara: Part 2 more impressive and shooting is likely to begin in October next.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu