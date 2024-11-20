The special officer and a teacher of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in G Madugula mandal of ASR district have been suspended in connection with the haircut incident.

Recently, the special officer, Sai Prasanna, cut the hair of 18 students as a punishment for coming to school late. The incident triggered a row when the students along with their parents complained to the authorities concerned against the special officer and the chemistry teacher.

They alleged that the special officer cut the hair, while the chemistry teacher abused them in the name of caste.

An official team conducted a probe into the incident on 18 November.

As no action was initiated after the inquiry, the agitating students boycotted classes and staged a protest in front of the school. They did not relent even the police went to the spot and advised them to go to classes.

The KGBV students ended their agitation, only when Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer Tirupal showed them, the orders issued by the DEO suspending the special officer and the chemistry teacher involved in the haircut incident.

Earlier, leaders of various student organisations expressed solidarity with the agitating students. The special officer drew flak from the people in the district.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu