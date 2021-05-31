A 28-year-old man from Araku Mandal in Visakhapatnam has allegedly jumped from the third-floor window of CSR block of King George Hospital, Vizag where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 two days ago. This is said to be the fifth such incident in Vizag of Covid-19 patients killing themselves, with three suicides in KGH itself. Though the reasons for the man’s death are yet to be ascertained, they are allegedly said to be depression and anxiety over getting infected with Covid-19. A significant number of suicides have been reported in Vizag and there has been a need for counselling for many Covid-19 patients with poor mental health, being treated at the hospitals. According to reports, four deaths have happened from Covid patients jumping from the hospital buildings.

Ever since the pandemic began, there have been many patients who have suffered severe complications like saturation levels dropping to 75 and have been put on ventilator supports, making them panic about the situation. With hundreds of patients in the hospitals, there are many who stay stressed whIle being treated at the hospital. According to the doctors treating Covid-19, some patients who test positive and are put under Oxygen for the first time get scared of the situation, get depressed on their recovery.

According to the staff at VIMS, where one of the suicides was reported, there are patients who are suffering from depression, not responding or talking to the other patients or doctors while at the hospital. Medical students from Psychology Department are taking up counselling sessions for such patients.

Speaking to Yo Vizag, Consultant Psychologist Dr Manasa Mallavarapu who has been counselling COVID affected patients said, “Quite a few COVID positive patients have been experiencing anxiety and depression due to fear of infecting their family or friends, post covid complications, losing their jobs due to the illness, financial burden and unavailability of medicines and oxygen supply in case of emergency, among other fears.” According to Dr Manasa, those suffering from pre-existing mental health issues have been reporting aggravation and relapse of symptoms in some cases, due to isolation and not being able to meet friends/family or travel.

To prevent deaths by suicide, Dr. Manasa advises that every hospital should have counselling services in audio or video mode if visiting in person is a safety concern. Psychologists interacting with and monitoring the patients regularly can make a difference to the mental health of the patient. Also, counselling support should be extended to doctors, nurses and frontline workers who are at high risk of burnout due to attending to the patients without having adequate rest or breaks from their services. In addition, hospitals can separate seriously ill patients from moderately ill patients so that they do not get demoralised witnessing pain and death.

Anyone who is in distress or feeling low can contact the police helpline no. 100 for counselling from qualified professionals.