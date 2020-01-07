Bringing the curtains down on a long wait, sports apparel and equipment giant Decathlon has been inaugurated in Visakhapatnam and is now open for customers to check out all the equipment they have in store.

Images of Decathlon Visakhapatnam:

Launched on 29 December 2019, the spacious store sprawls over 1500 sq. meters. The store, located at Murali Nagar, opens its doors at 10 AM and closes by 9 PM. Decathlon Visakhapatnam comes with an outer playing zone called the ‘#yourplayground’ where you get to try out all their sports equipment before choosing to buy them.

Images of Decathlon Visakhapatnam:

All sports and physical activity equipment including dumbbells, yoga mats, exercise balls, elastic bands, hand grips, speed ropes, pull-up bars, and cardio equipment, among others, are up for grabs.

The store also carries an exhaustive range of equipment for all sports activities like tennis, golf, basketball, skating, cricket, walking, football, surfing, trekking, skiing, hiking shoes, cycling, and camping. All major and minor items one would need for any of these activities are found all under one roof.

Images of Decathlon Visakhapatnam:

Apart from the equipment, Decathlon even carries a range of apparel for various activities like gym, pilates, tracks, sports shoes and cardio wear under their in-house brand ‘Quecha.’

PS: Those looking to use the cellar parking at the building, need to shell out a fee of Rs 20.