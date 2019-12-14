Vizagites can now get fit in style with Decathlon opening its doors in the port city. Decathlon, the sports gear store that specializes in carrying equipment for various sports is setting up shop in Vizag.

Decathlon is a renowned international brand that has its flagship stores across 72 locations in India alone. They are popular for selling quality and affordable merchandise for sports players and people who love leading an active lifestyle. Currently, the brand sells equipment for almost 70 different sports including cricket, swimming, running, golf, basketball, skating, cycling, trekking, hiking, snorkeling, badminton, scuba diving and camping all under one roof. All equipment one needs for short camping or trekking trip can be found at the store – right from tents, torches, helmets and other safety gear.

Some of the unique features of Decathlon stores in India are their in-house basketball court and skating rink – where customers can test out the products including rollerblades, skating boards, cycles, basketballs, and cricket bats before choosing to purchase them. The stores even bring in professional trainers from time to time to coach children and adults for some sports. They involve the customers in physical activities regularly, by organizing marathons and short training classes to encourage an active lifestyle.

Apart from selling affordable and sturdy sports equipment, the store even carries a range of activewear for men and women. Anyone choosing to get fitter can find a range of options like skipping ropes, weighing scales, weights, physiotherapy balls, running/gym shoes at the store for affordable prices. The brand is setting foot in Vizag, now, with its vast range of products.

Decathlon in Vizag: Beside Passport Office, Murali Nagar