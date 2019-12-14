GVMC takes up the cleaning of Beach Road statues in Visakhapatnam

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has carried out one more cleansing exercise. The statues, lined up along Beach Road, have been polished up and cleaned. This was updated on GVMCâ€™s official Twitter account on Friday.Â

Cleaning of statues along the beach road.#MyCleanIndia pic.twitter.com/dRRrl3nESM â€” Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) December 13, 2019

Coincidentally, a similar request was uploaded on Twitter to the GVMC on 4 December. This was replied to by GVMC Commissioner, Srijana Gummalla.

Cleaning

Fresh paint

And lighting You will see in next 10 days â€” Srijana Gummalla (@GummallaSrijana) December 4, 2019

The clean-up is one of the many activities being taken up by the Corporation. About ten days ago, the Beach Road divider was installed with some eye-catching plant medians. While a user pointed out that the plantations were laid only up to the Pandurangapuram Junction, the GVMC Commissioner said that they will soon be extended to a further point.

Additionally, about six days ago, the GVMC Commissioner had also Tweeted on the plans of creating more green spaces. In fact, she has also sought suggestions from the Twitterati, and people of Visakhapatnam at large.

As a part of our endeavour to fight against pollution, to create more green spaces and make #Visakhapatnam green, @GVMC_OFFICIAL will be developing around #1000spaces as parks / miyawaki green spaces / community gardens. Help us by suggestions & adopting parks. pic.twitter.com/gyMq2vfzst â€” Srijana Gummalla (@GummallaSrijana) December 8, 2019

The GVMC also took up the cleaning of the center medians along the National Highway.Â