See pics: GVMC beautifies beach road in Vizag with new attractions

Adding to the attractive features on the beach road in Vizag, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has beautified the stretch with eye-catchy plant medians.

Sharing the images on Twitter on Wednesday, GVMC Commissioner Gummalla Srijana said, “Happy to introduce our new arrivals on the beach road. GVMC promises to always have an endeavour to better the services in its own small way.”

The new additions have been met with praise from the citizens on Twitter. Appreciating the GVMC’s effort in beautifying the beach road in Visakhapatnam, the users were quick to share their thoughts. While a user pointed out that the plantations were laid only up to the Pandurangapuram junction, the GVMC Commissioner said that they will soon be extended to a further point. Responding to another user who requested for the cleaning of the statues on the beach road in Vizag, Ms. Srijana said that the tasks of cleaning, painting, and lighting will be taken up in the coming 10 days.

