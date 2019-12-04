In a review meeting held in Amaravati on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to extend the Visakhapatnam metro rail corridor up to steel plant.

As reported earlier, the metro rail will be laid over three corridors in Visakhapatnam. While a metro rail corridor in Visakhapatnam was initially proposed to be laid from Kommadi to Gajuwaka (30.8 km), it will now be extended up to the Visakhapatnam steel plant (34.2 km). As part of the first phase of execution, the other two corridors are proposed to be laid between the Gurudwara-Old Post Office and Thatichetlapalem-Chinna Waltair. The CM said that each metro station should have parking lots.

The government has also decided to issue fresh tenders for the project by retracting the previous ones. Earlier, five bidders- Adani Enterprises Limited, Gurgaon, TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited, Mumbai, Shapoorji Pallonji, and Company Private Limited, Mumbai, ESSEL Infraprojects Limited, Mumbai, IL&FS Rail Limited, Mumbai-were shortlisted by the Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

As part of the meeting, the Chief Minister also reviewed other key projects in Visakhapatnam. Mr. Reddy discussed on supplying water from Polavaram through pipelines. Setting up of desalination plants, addressing drinking water needs of the district, and the status of integrated museum project on the Beach Road were among the other topics that were discussed at the meeting.

Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Ramakrishna Reddy, Visakhapatnam Collector V Vinay Chand, VMRDA vice-chairman Koteswara Rao and GVMC Commissioner G Srijana were among those who participated in the meeting.