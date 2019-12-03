ENC gears up to celebrate Navy Day 2019 in Visakhapatnam

The Eastern Naval Command has decked up the stage to celebrate Navy Day 2019 on a grand scale in Visakhapatnam. The Navy Day is an annual event, celebrated on 4 December of every year, to commemorate the naval action by the Indian Naval ships during the Indo-Pak war in 1971.

Marking the occasion, the ENC is all set to conduct a naval operational display at the RK Beach on Wednesday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will preside the event as the chief guest. Navy Day 2019 will showcase the multi-dimensional warfare capability of the Indian Navy in protecting the vast maritime borders of our country.

All the Flag Officers of the Command, sailors, and defence civilian employees and other personnel of the Navy are likely to be present on the occasion.

On Tuesday, rehearsals of the operational demonstration were organised at RK Beach in the city. This display allows the public to have a closer glimpse of activities at Navy Day. It also showcases the challenges, which the naval personnel generally experience while carrying out their maritime duties.

The Navy further requested the visitors to keep the area free of litter and avoid bringing food items to the much-awaited event in Visakhapatnam.