A day after the death of a 15-month-old child due to Covid-19 at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, another death of a 14-year-old girl was reported in KGH on Wednesday. According to reports, a girl named Keerthi, who was treated at a private hospital, was admitted to KGH three days ago.

The girl’s parents accuse that they weren’t given any proper information on the condition of the child after her admission. Due to this, they got into a heated argument with the KGH authorities. The hospital authorities showed the family members the CCTV footage of the girl undergoing treatment in the ward.

Soon after her death, the family members of Keerthi went on a protest in front of the hospital, allegedly blaming the hospital’s doctors for negligence in the girl’s treatment.

This incident, following the death of a 15-month-old child who died on Tuesday, has created a worry amongst parents concerning the rise in Covid-19 cases among children. The 15-month-old girl, from Atchutapuram, died after being admitted to KGH under a critical condition.

There are similar incidents of children affected with Covid-19 in the city which are coming to notice. Many of these children are said to be critical at various hospitals.

Covid-19 Update: As of 28 April 2021, Visakhapatnam urban has seen 1102 while rural has seen 340 cases in the past 24 hours. Active covid-19 cases are summing up to 8722 and the death toll has reached 605 in total.



Citizens can also contact concerned authorities if they have any grievances regarding the Covid-19 situation in the Visakhapatnam district or the entire state. As per the tweet, the grievances can be sent to