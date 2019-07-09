Daytime robberies have been on the rise in Visakhapatnam. Two such cases of chain snatching were reported on Monday morning. Both these cases have created a sense of tension among the residents of the city. These robberies were carried within less than an hour apart.

The first chain snatching reportedly took place at 10:25 am at Madhavadhara. The culprits successfully snatched a gold chain, weighing 3 tolas, from S. Sumathi. Within fifteen minutes, another snatching case was reported at the MVP Police Station. This was carried out at Seethammadhara. The miscreants had snatched a chain weighing 6 tolas from S. Varalakshmi.

The police suspect that both these chain snatching crimes have been committed by the same miscreants. They also checked the CCTV footage from the traffic signals. The footage revealed that the criminals were riding a Bajaj Pulsar bike with a license registration from Odisha. The Visakhapatnam police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

Modernisation of the police force, by utilising the latest surveillance methods, definitely reduces the time taken in identifying, and capturing, the culprits. Recently, under the Smart City Project, CCTV cameras had been installed at every traffic junction. This is in order to monitor traffic flow and help identify violators on the roads. Additionally, an E-challan is issued to the violator hence reducing the burden on the traffic cops. The same surveillance system has proven to be quite effective in recognising culprits and tracking their paths when they are on the run.