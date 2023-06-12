On Sunday, 11 June 2023, a mother and daughter attempted suicide by jumping off a building’s top in Visakhapatnam. While the mother, Laskhmi (30) died, her daughter, Madhavi (16), survived with critical injuries. The incident occurred at Seva Nagar Colony under the PM Palem Police Station limits.

According to the police, an altercation between the woman and her daughter led to the harsh decision. Madhavi, who passed the SSC supplementary examination, told her mother she would join the Intermediate course. However, Lakshmi advised her daughter to wait for some time, citing the financial problems at home. When the 16-year-old daughter insisted on joining the college without further delay, a conflict ensued between the duo.

In a fit of anger, the girl jumped from the building, and her mother, too, resorted to the extreme step. Both the injured were rushed to KGH, where Lakshmi died while undergoing treatment, while her daughter is battling for life. Madhavi’s father is a trailer in the area. The Visakhapatnam Police registered a case at the PM Palem PS and are investigating the case of the suicide of the mother and daughter.

Body found in drain

A charred body of a person was found in a drain near Gudivada Appanna Pumphouse in Akkireddypalem of Visakhapatnam on Sunday. According to the police, a few children playing in the area found the body and informed their parents. The police identified that an auto parked near the drain belonged to one Siva, who reportedly fled from his residence on Saturday.

When the police informed Siva’s father, Ramana Reddy, he reached the spot but could not recognise the body. According to Ramana, Siva left the house on Saturday evening and did not return. The police registered it as a suspicious death and are investigating it from all angles.

