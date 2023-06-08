The Visakhapatnam City Police busted a fraudulent gang which had duped a realtor in the name of 2000 rupee notes exchange. Addressing the media, Vidya Sagar Naidu, DCP-1, revealed the information regarding this illicit activity which came to light on a complaint by the victim, Kishore. The police identified the accused as Ahmad Moihuddin, Podilapu Dharma Rao, and Dala Sunil and arrested them on Wednesday, 7 June 2023.

According to the complainant’s statement to the Visakhapatnam Police, Dharma Rao and Ahmad offered his accomplices and realtors, Appala Reddy and Ramaro, a 10% commission on 2000 rupee notes exchange. On 3 June, Dharma Rao and Sunil, with reference from Reddy and Ramarao, collected an amount of Rs 60 lakhs from Kishore in a fake real estate deal. Later, the culprits escaped with the cash.

Upon learning that he had been duped, the victim approached the police and raised a complaint. Based on his statement, the officials initiated an investigation and nabbed the three accused, Dharma Rao, Ahmad, and Sunil. Further, they seized 500 rupee notes worth Rs 60 lakh from the three. Visakhapatnam DCP Vidya Sagar stated that a further investigation is underway to catch hold of the others linked to this 2000 rupee notes exchange gang.

