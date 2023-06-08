GITAM, Deemed to be University, in Visakhapatnam, has announced that it would present doctorate degrees to Kota Harinarayana, the architect of the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, and veteran actress Vanisri, during its 14th convocation to be held on 10 June.

According to GITAM, Visakhapatnam, Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam and Registrar D Gunasekharan, while Harinarayana will be honoured with a doctorate in the field of science, Vanisri will be presented with the Doctor of Literature. S Chandrasekhar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, who will be attending the convocation as chief guest, will address the graduates.

Hailing from Odisha State, Harinarayana was the chief architect in designing the light combat aircraft Tejas. Having served in various capacities for the DRDA, Harinarayana was the recipient of several awards, including Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award. The other awards include the National Aeronautics and Aryabhatta awards. He had also served as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad.

Starred in hundreds of movies during her illustrious career spanning over four decades, Vanisri was the recipient of several awards, including the Nandi. Predominantly a Telugu actress, she also acted in Tamil and Kannada movies.

The students who completed their degrees in engineering, pharmacy, architecture, law, nursing, management, and social sciences from GITAM will receive their degrees at the convocation. Meritorious students will be given gold medals.

