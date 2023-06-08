The 17,600-acre Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary in Vizag, one of the most sought-after tourist spots in the city, has been significantly facelifted with several development works for public convenience. Carried out by the forest department, these developments include the refurbishment of walking tracks, picnic spots, ropewalk, and much more.

As per the sanctuary authorities, two viewpoints on the premises of Kambalakonda have been facelifted. Recreational cum adventure activities such as ziplining, rope walking, and boating have also been made available for tourists. The forest department, in a bid to raise awareness among the public about the various species of flora and fauna within the sanctuary, has erected information boards at several locations with detailed information.

Additionally, a 3-km-long trekking track has been developed, while the 7-km and 2-km tracks are being facelifted for trekkers and fitness enthusiasts. Further, the officials arranged bamboo chairs at several spots for the trekkers.

The remaining development works at the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary in Vizag include setting up selfie spots with bamboo frames, a canteen, a Burma bridge, and three picnic spots. It is already known that Kambalakonda attracts a good number of visitors from the city and its surrounding districts for its recreational appeal and tourist-friendly nature. These recent advancements are expected to further bolster its ability to draw the public.

