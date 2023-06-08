This Friday, an exciting lineup of new releases awaits you at the theatres. Get ready for a mix of romance, comedy, drama, and action as these diverse films take you on captivating journeys filled with unexpected twists and turns. Grab your popcorn and immerse yourself in the magic of the big screen with these thrilling movies releasing this Friday in the theatres. Here is the list of movies releasing this Friday at the theatres.

Takkar

Starring Siddharth in the lead role, Takkar is an upcoming Tamil romantic action film written and directed by Karthik G Krish. In his pursuit of becoming a millionaire Gunasekhar aka Guns, a carefree man, stumbles on Lucky, a charming, well-off girl. But things take a perilous turn when he gets stranded in a human trafficking racket. Takkar stars Divyansha Kaushik, Yogi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, and others in crucial roles.

Release date: 9 June 2023

Intinti Ramayanam

Intinti Ramayanam is an upcoming Telugu family comedy-drama directed by Suresh Naredla. Kalyani Malik composed the music for this movie starring Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Navya Swamy, and others.

Release date: 9 June 2023

Vimanam

Vimanam is an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama directed by Siva Prasad Yanala and produced by Kiran Korrapati. The plot follows a father’s desperate efforts to make his son’s biggest dream come true- travelling on a flight. Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhruvan Varma, Meera Jasmine, Rahul Ramakrishnan, Dhanraj, and Mottai Rajendran in plot-defining roles.

Release date: 9 June 2023

Unstoppable

Starring VJ Sunny and Sapthagiri in the lead roles, Unstobbale is a Telugu comedy-drama directed by Diamond Ratnababu. The plot follows two childhood friends, Kohinoor Kalyan and Jilani Ramdas, who lose their entire money in cricket betting. In a desperate attempt to recover all that they lose, the two unknowingly find themselves against the antagonist.

Release date: 9 June 2023

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

When ex-military expert Noah Diaz unwittingly steals an Autobot disguised as a Porsche, his life takes an unexpected turn. Alongside museum intern Elena, he becomes entangled in a battle between the Autobots, Maximals, and the villainous Terrorcons. As they race to reassemble the Transwarp Key, Noah must decide whether to save his world or join forces with Optimus Prime to defeat Unicron and protect the universe. Transformers Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, as well as the voice talents of Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, and others.

Release date: 8 June 2023

