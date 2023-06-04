In a major breakthrough, the Visakhapatnam City Task Force (CTF) apprehended a gang involved in the “Mahadev Book” online betting scam, exposing their illicit activities. Acting on credible information, the Cyber Crime Police conducted a raid and confirmed the ongoing betting operations.

The police seized a total of 53 mobile phones, 7 laptops, and approximately 5 crore rupees from 71 different bank accounts associated with the fraud. The main accused was produced in court and remanded for further investigation.

The Mahadev Book online betting platform, which predominantly targeted the youth by masquerading as an online gaming platform, has swindled crores of rupees from unsuspecting victims. The Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS, revealed that transactions amounting to around 50 crore rupees were identified across 71 bank accounts. As a result, 5 crores 54 lakh rupees were seized from these accounts and presented as evidence in court.

The gang’s activities were first brought to light by the city task force ACP Trinadha Rao, who discovered their base of operations in a rented three-storied house near PM Palem’s last bus stop. Under the guise of a rental business, the gang, led by Mahadev and comprising approximately 19 members, engaged in online betting activities. Given the online nature of their operations, the Cyber Crime Police took charge of the investigation under the supervision of DCP-1 Vidyasagar Naidu.

Cyber Crime Inspector Bhavani Prasad, along with his team, swiftly responded to the situation, apprehending all members of the gang. Most of the arrested individuals are believed to hail from Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

Although the Mahadev Book online gaming web platform is banned in India, it continues to operate in other countries. This platform serves as a hub for various betting apps and supports numerous exchanges. To lure unsuspecting individuals, the gang sends text messages and online advertisements through exchanges like Tiger Exchange, Gold365, Laser247, Cricketbuzz.com, Play247.win, Sky1exchange.com, and Cricketbet9.com, urging them to download their applications.

The Mahadev Book Gaming Application, encompassing over 60 websites, including Lotus365, FairPlay, Reddy Anna, Laser Book, Tiger Exchange, BetBook247, and Gold365, operates as the primary medium for conducting fraudulent activities. The handlers of the Mahadev Book Gaming application initially send money to people, promising high profits for minimal investments. However, once individuals have deposited substantial sums of money, the handlers manipulate the game’s outcome, resulting in losses for the victims. Even in the rare event of a win, the accounts of the winners are blocked.

These fraudsters employ forged documents to swiftly transfer funds from savings bank accounts to corporate accounts, facilitating their illicit financial activities. The City Police Commissioner confirmed that the police are actively searching for Prateek Mishra and other key individuals involved in orchestrating this racket.

Commissioner Varma commended the dedicated police personnel for their commitment to safeguarding the public and upholding the law. The investigation into the Mahadev Book online betting scam remains ongoing, with the Visakhapatnam Police determined to bring all the culprits involved to justice.

