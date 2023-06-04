The diligent efforts of III Town Police Station, Visakhapatnam, have led to a breakthrough in the robbery case, resulting in the arrest of the accused and the recovery of stolen property worth Rs 1.3 lakhs. The accused, identified as Atmakuri Krishna, was apprehended on 2 June 2023 near Town Hall, 1 Town Area, Visakhapatnam, following an investigation conducted by the police.

The incident occurred between midnight on 21 May 2023 and 7:30 AM on 22 May 2023 at a residence in Ram Nagar, Visakhapatnam. According to the complainant, his family members had inadvertently left the main entrance gate unlocked while they slept. Upon awakening the next morning, Prasad’s wife discovered that the almirah doors were open, and several valuable items were missing.

The stolen property included gold ornaments weighing approximately seven tulas, a pair of silver anklets weighing about ten tulas, a Mi cell phone, a Lenovo tab, and a Timex watch, with a total estimated value of Rs 1,85,000. Responding to the complaint, Visakhapatnam Police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the robbery. After a thorough investigation, the police arrested the accused, Atmakuri Krishna, near Town Hall on 2 June.

Based on the confession by the accused, the police were able to recover a significant portion of the stolen property, including the gold black beads chain, gold haram with a locket, two gold finger rings, a pair of gold earrings, a pair of gold ear studs, one pair of silver anklets, a Mi company cell phone, and a Lenovo tab. The total value of the recovered property amounted to approximately Rs 1.3 lakhs.

