The Visakhapatnam City Police swiftly resolve a chain snatching case that took place near the Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapam, adjacent to the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. The incident occurred on 1 June 2023, at approximately 10:30 pm, and was reported to the police the following morning at 8:00 am by complainant Katari Jaya, aged 56.

According to the complaint lodged at the IV Town PolicePolice Station, Katari Jaya attended a wedding at the Srinivasa Kalyana Mandapam. As she was descending the steps after dinner, an unidentified male suspect approached her from behind and attempted to snatch her gold black beads chain and three-step gold chain. The complainant, however, held onto her chains, prompting the culprit to flee with a portion of the gold. Based on her report, the police registered a case under Section 382 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated an investigation.

Under the guidance CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS, Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam City, a dedicated team was formed, led by Inspector Yerram Naidu of the East Crimes Sub-Division, and comprising other officers and personnel from various police stations in the city to crack the chain snatching case.

Through meticulous efforts and intelligence gathering, the team apprehended the suspect on 2 June near the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. The accused was found in possession of the entire stolen property, which was promptly recovered by the police.