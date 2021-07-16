Customs officials in Vizag destroyed huge quantities of seized narcotic drug cannabis (ganja) on 14 July 2021. A total of 4,186 kg of ganja was destroyed by the process of incineration. The narcotic drug seizure value was to the tune of Rs. 6,27,00,000. The said drug was part of the seized material by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Vizag unit.

Fifth time in 5 years

Vizag Customs have been destroying confiscated drugs on a recurring basis. In February 2017, 11,493 kg of ganja was destroyed at the Marikavalasa Dumping Yard. In March of 2018, around 7,637 kg of ganja was destroyed at Kalyanapulova. In August of 2018, around 43,341 kg of ganja was destroyed. In September 2019, skies turned grey with fumes when Visakhapatnam Rural Police set fire to a huge stock of around 63,878 kg of contraband, at the Kapuluppada Dumping Yard in Visakhapatnam.

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), which keeps a tab on illegal trade and consumption of narcotic substances, has upped its game since the past few years. It has identified Visakha Agency as the area where marijuana(ganja) is grown and rampantly distributed. The use of weed, among the age group of 17 and 30, has always been a point of great concern for the officials. The Andhra Pradesh State Government has also placed various checks to put the menace under control. In December of 2020, the State had declared an anti-drug week from 15 to 20 of December. This week witnessed campaigns to educate students and youth about the ill effects of drugs. Various awareness programmes such as rallies, human chains and public meetings involving students, lecturers, doctors, advocates, auto drivers and senior citizens were also organised during the anti-drug week.