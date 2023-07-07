A 24-hour hunger strike, under the aegis of the Communist Party Of India (CPI) (M), was launched at the Gandhi statue, GVMC office, in Visakhapatnam on Friday demanding the continuation of the steel plant in the public sector, backing off on the privatisation idea.

The hunger strike will continue till 8 am on Saturday. CPI (M) District Secretary Jaggunaidu, Steel Plant Protection Struggle Committee Co-Convenor Ayodhyaram and others took part in the fast. CPI (M) district secretaries from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and ASR are participating in the hunger strike.

Meanwhile, the relay hunger strike being observed by the Visakha Steel Protection Struggle Committee in protest against plant privatisation entered the 875th day. Leaders, who participated in the relay fast on Friday, lashed out at the Centre for going ahead with the privatisation process despite strong opposition from various sections.

The CPI (M), during the hunger strike, urged the Modi government at the Centre to give up the privatisation idea and initiate measures for the growth of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant which was achieved by the people after several sacrifices.

