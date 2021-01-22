On Thursday, the Covid-19 vaccination was kickstarted at the King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag. In addition to setting up a waiting room, vaccination room, and an observation room, arrangements were made to administer the vaccine at five places in the hospital.

The Covid-19 vaccination process at KGH was launched by superintendent Dr P Mythili. Professors from the medicine department, Dr P Gnana Sundar Raju, Dr S Srinivas, and Dr Radhakrishna were among those who took the vaccine on Thursday.

As per reports, the first day of the vaccination at KGH saw 107 people receive the vaccine shots. The concerned officials stated that there have been no adversities reported among those vaccinated on day one. It has been reported that the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and other healthcare workers at KGH will be vaccinated in a phased manner.

It may be recalled that on 16 January, kickstarting the vaccination drive in Vizag, AMC Principal Dr PV Sudhakar had taken the first Covid-19 vaccine shot in the district. He was administered the Covishield vaccine shot in the presence of Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand and other district officials. In a subsequent conversation with Yo! Vizag, Dr Sudhakar advocated the vaccine by assuring safety and effectiveness. He further said that there is no need for any fear or hesitations regarding the Covid-19 vaccination.

Nationwide, 10,43,534 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against Covid-19, until 7 AM on 22 January, the Ministry of Health stated in a press release. As per the data released, 1,15,365 individuals have been vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh so far while the number amounted to 97,087 in Telangana. Karnataka, with 1,38,807 beneficiaries vaccinated, has the highest number of vaccine shots administered in the country so far.

As of Friday, the Covid-19 active caseload in India stood at 1,88,688.