Vizag reported 171 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday, the district update released today revealed. The total count of coronavirus cases reached 54,987. While 2272 cases in the district are marked active, 52,250 people have been discharged in total so far.

As per the update, the death toll of Vizag rose to 465 with one more patient succumbing to the infection. The COVID-19 cases report of Vizag released today also indicates 9 very active clusters, 16 active clusters, 293 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 3620 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 7,96,919. In the past 24 hours, West Godavari recorded 631 new cases, while East Godavari witnessed 492 more individuals testing positive. As of Thursday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 32,257 active cases, 7,58,138 recoveries (including the 3723 recoveries between Wednesday and Thursday), and 6524 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 73,47,776 tests.

India, on the other hand, reported 55,838 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 77,06,946. With 702 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,16,616. Active cases of COVID-19 in India settled below the 7.5-lakh mark for the third successive day, while the national case fatality rate (CFR) has dropped to 1.51%, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The Centre has advised states and UTs to aim at bringing down the CFR below 1 percent. With a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day, India’s steady trend of posting high levels of daily recoveries also continues. A total of 79,415 recoveries have been registered in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry added.