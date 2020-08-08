The COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam inched closer to the 19,000-mark as the district reported 998 new cases in the past 24 hours. With the newly registered cases, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vizag stands at 18,964, on Saturday. Of the new cases, 308 were detected via VRDL+Truenat+NACO tests collectively while 690 cases were detected via the Rapid Antigen Testing. As per the COVID-19 update by Dr PV Sudhakar, Visakhapatnam district currently accounts for 18964 active cases, 11.150 discharges, and 126 deaths, inclusive of five new casualties.

Madhura Nagar, Malla Veedhi, Meherbaba Street,Miriyala Colony, Old Burma Colony, Pedda Veedhi, Polimera Veedhi, Pool Bhag, Pudimadaka Road, Raghavendra Swamy Temple Street, Raithu Sangam, Ramalayam Veedhi, Salapu Vanipalem, Seethamma Talli Temple, Sri Ram Nagar Colony, Vegi Street, Vijayaramaraju Peta, Water tank Street, Netaji Street, Maruthi Nagar, Prashanti Nagar have been notified as the 26 new containment clusters. As per the COVID-19 update, Visakhapatnam, as on Saturday evening, reported 134 very active clusters, 279 active clusters, 438 dormant clusters, and 39 denotified clusters.

Earlier on Friday, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand visited the newly set up COVID-19 centre at CSR block in the King George Hospital. Reviewing the infrastructure facilitated at the centre, the District Collector directed the officials to provide effective healthcare services to the public. He asked the authorities to assign beds to the patients immediately upon their admission. Mr Chand further ordered the staff to promptly note down the patients’ details and ensure hygiene at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh registered 10080 cases in a span of 24 hours as the toll surged to 2,17,040 on Saturday. The state currently accounts for 85,486 active cases, 1,29,615 recoveries (including the 9151 discharges on Saturday), and 1939 deaths. So far, over 2.24 million samples have been tested across the state. People in Andhra Pradesh can now check the status of their COVID-19 sample on and also the availability of beds at the hospitals.