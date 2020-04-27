GVMC Commissioner inspects red zone areas in Visakhapatnam

In a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has intensified its efforts. The Corporation has already begun the fourth phase of the door-to-door survey across the 98 wards under the GVMC limits. The GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana (IAS), accompanied by the Zonal Commissioners, the survey team, and the ward volunteers, visited the coronavirus red zone areas in Visakhapatnam.

The GVMC Commissioner inspected the 19th ward, under Zone 3, and 32nd ward, under Zone 4. During the visit, she reviewed the proceedings of the door-to-door survey in those areas. Later on, Ms Srijana interacted with the residents, of the respective wards, in red zone areas in Visakhapatnam. She asked the people, in the red zone areas, regarding the availability of essential commodities the supply of fresh water, electricity on the streets, and sanitation in the containment areas. The citizens told the GVMC Commissioner that the corporation officials are making sure they receive all the essential supplies. The residents added that the authorities are taking note of every single detail during the survey. Furthermore, the GVMC Commissioner urged the people to take good care of the elderly and children, especially during this coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the GVMC has geared up to recruit ward volunteers to step up the fight against COVID-19. In response, to its recent recruitment notification, a total of 5,512 applications were received to fill 652 vacancies. In this regard, the Corporation is conducting personal interviews. The interviews, which have begun on 27 April 2020, will continue until 29 April 2020. In accordance with the protocol, the applicants were requested to wear masks and observe social distancing norms, even during the course of the interviews.

Meanwhile, 80 new cases were registered across the state as on Monday morning. While Krishna District is a cause of concern with 33 cases, a welcome sign is that no cases have been registered in seven districts of AP as of 27 April 2020. Vizag has also not reported any new cases in the past two days.