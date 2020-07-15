Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, reported over 2000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, for he first time since the state registered its first case in March. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh this afternoon, Andhra Pradesh reported 2432 new COVID-19 cases as the tally rose to 35451. While 2412 of these cases are from the state, 20 are from other states. It may be noted that no foreign returnees tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh also registered 44 new casualties due to COVID-19 in 24 hours. Nine individuals from Anantapur, nine from West Godavari, five from Kurnool, four from Chittoor, four from East Godavari, four from Visakhapatnam, two from Kadapa, two from Krishna, two from Prakasam, one from Nellore, one from Srikakulam, and one from Vizianagaram died due to COVID-19. Consequently, the death toll in Andhra Pradesh has now surged to 452.

22,197 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours. So far, Andhra Pradesh has tested 12,17,963 samples for COVID-19. While 18,378 individuals (including the 805 individuals discharged today) have been discharged so far, 16,621 COVID-19 cases in the state have been marked active as on Wednseday afternoon. Of the active patients, 14,059 are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 2,562 are at COVID Care Centres.

Earlier, the state’s Health Department revealed that citizens can share any unadressed grievances with respect to COVID-19 can be shared via Direct Message on the Twitter handle of Arogya Andhra.