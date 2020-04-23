COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam rises to 22 as one more tests positive

With a new patient testing positive for the coronavirus in Visakhapatnam, the tally in the district increased to 22. Out of the 22 COVID-19 cases reported in Visakhapatnam, 19 individuals were discharged after testing negative for the virus. With the newly registered case, a total of three patients are undergoing treatment. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical and Family Department, the state reported 893 cases as on 23 April 2020.

Vizag, on the contrary, remained steady in the crisis. Visakhapatnam District had not reported any COVID-19 cases from 5 April 2020 to 18 April 2020. However, a woman from Tamil Nadu who had visited Narsipatnam tested positive on Sunday. Reportedly, the lady remained asymptomatic except for a mild cough.

Alarmed by the newly registered case in the city, the authorities have intensified the tests. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is conducting the fourth instalment of the door-to-door survey to contain the spread of the virus. Disinfection drives and announcements regarding coronavirus to educate the citizens are being organised across the

Vizag district. The Visakhapatnam District Administration has already shifted rythu bazaars to playgrounds and stadiums to facilitate social distancing. Medical camps have been set up in the containment zones to conduct regular screening for COVID-19 suspects.

Out of the 893 positive cases confirmed in Andhra Pradesh, 141 patients recovered from the virus and 27 succumbed to it. A total of 725 patients are currently receiving treatment in the state. In the past 24 hours, Kurnool reported the maximum number of new cases. The district-wise breakup of new COVID-19 cases in AP is Kurnool – 31, Guntur – 18, Chittoor – 14, Ananthapur – 6, East Godavari – 6, Krishna – 2, Prakasam – 2, and Visakhapatnam – 1.