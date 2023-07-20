A couple residing near Kommadi in Visakhapatnam allegedly committed suicide due to a financial crisis on Wednesday. According to the police, the couple, MVK Prasad (54) and Raja Rajeswari (50), natives of Narasapuram in West Godavari district, were staying in a rented house at Sivasakthi Nagar where they were running a water purifying centre. They were also supplying water purifying machines to some schools and also to a welfare society.

Over time, the society management, promising jobs to the youth in the branches of the society in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts, asked Prasad to arrange suitable candidates for the posts. The society had offered a commission to him in the amount collected from the aspirants. Convinced by the gullible talk of the society, Prasad collected an amount ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh from each candidate, promising them jobs in the society.

With the society management downing shutters later, as many as 29 persons approached the Ranasthalam Police Station in Srikakulam District. In the complaint, they lamented a sum of Rs 43 lakh was collected by the society through Prasad. When the police inquired, he agreed to pay the amount by 20 August. Meanwhile, as Prasad was unwell for a couple of days, his sister from Rajamahendravaram visited his residence to help the couple.

On Wednesday, when the couple did not respond to the knock at the door several times, Prasad’s sister grew suspicious and alerted her relatives who complained to the police. When the police opened the doors, the couple was found dead. The Visakhapatnam Police registered a case and are investigating the suicide of the couple.

