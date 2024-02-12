It was Sunday evening. The AU Exhibition Grounds in Visakhapatnam was abuzz with activity as people, women in particular in large numbers, were visiting the place where Cottonfab-2024, an expo is underway.

The venue turns into a platform for craftsmen and traders from various parts of the country to showcase their products which include sarees, dress material, home decor, footwear, kitchenware, handbags and imitation jewellery.

Though a variety of items are on display at the exhibition, sarees in different shades like Kashmiri silk, kalankari cotton, khadi silk and Bengal cotton, catch the eye of women who were seen on a buying spree to add more to their colourful collection stuffed in wardrobes at home.

With the price range being affordable and the collection is more, this Expo at AU Exhibition Grounds is drawing the attention of women who are generally crazy about shopping. Of the total stalls, over 20 are exclusively selling sarees and dress material.

As summer sets in, many prefer cotton to other varieties and the exhibition offers plenty of it. For men, a pair of cotton shirts is available at Rs. 500 at the expo.

For many, it seems, the visit to the exhibition is incomplete without savouring a plate of panipuri. Drenched in sour and spicy mint water, the potato and onion stuffed golgappa attracts those coming out of the stalls carrying bags of their choicest collection.

Opened on February 2, the expo at AU Exhibition Grounds will continue till February 26.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

