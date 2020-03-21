Coronavirus pandemic: Vizag citizens share how they plan to spend Janata Curfew

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has asked the country’s citizens to observe a self-imposed curfew on 22 March from 7AM to 9PM as an initiative in fighting the coronavirus. This implies that people do not move out of their homes for any purpose of work, pleasure or social obligations. Mr Modi also urged the citizens to stand, either at their doorsteps or balconies, and clap at 5PM as a mark of respect to the doctors, and paramedical staff, who are working tirelessly, round the clock, even though their lives are at stake. In line with the Prime Minister’s call, Vizag too is gearing up for Janata Curfew on Sunday.

With Vizag registering its first positive case of coronavirus on Thursday, the residents of the city have become more aware and vigilant of the situation. People from all the walks of life are eager to partake in the Janata Curfew which is a welcoming move on their behalf. While some of them are looking forward to spending quality time with family, others are intending to clean up their homes.

Here’s how the residents of Vizag plan to take part in the Janata Curfew:

With his store turning almost empty, due to panic buying by customers, Gopalarao K, a grocery storekeeper from Seetammadhara, says that he had never witnessed a pandemic like this in his entire life. He firmly believes that this too shall pass just like how the city overcame the Cyclone Hudhud debacle. Sharing his plans for Janata Curfew, he adds that he will spend quality time with his 3-months-old grandson as he’s busy at the shop, even on Sundays.

Speaking his mind on the current scenario, and how he plans to observe Janata Curfew, Dr VV Rao, the founder of Sri Venkateswara Nursing Home at Maharanipeta, in Vizag, shares, “There’s absolutely no need to panic. By restricting ourselves to home, from 7 AM to 9 PM this Sunday, there’s a chance that we might contain the spread of the infection. One should venture out only for essential services and in emergency cases. It is advised to take precautions and follow the updates regularly. Personally, I’m planning to stay indoors as far as possible and guide any emergency medical situation at the hospital via phone or online media.”

Mentioning that social distancing should be everyone’s prime motive, Jaya Murty from Dwarakanagar shares, “With one case being reported in the city, I feel that it’s a very crucial time for us, to stop us from entering into the next stage. I’m however still seeing many people, out and about, and fear that a social spread may be imminent. There are also cases of people who’ve either escaped quarantine, or are flouting its norms, and roaming around, thus putting a large population at risk. I’m making it a point to talk to people around me, be it the tea stall vendor or the maid, about the care they need to take over the next 2 weeks. As I have two children and senior citizens at home, I’m trying to make the most of this time by watching movies, playing games and reading books”.

Following the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat initiative, Ch Manmadha Rao, Retd. Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, is intending to clean up the entire home. The senior citizen from MVP Colony, Vizag, says that he began preparing for the Janata Curfew two days ago. “I got all the essentials including food, medicines and other supplies. I will sanitise the often used electric switches, remotes, and handles and declutter refrigerator and wardrobe too,” he adds.

Another senior resident from the city, Kalyani B from Dwarakanagar, believes that in a world where people are getting distant from each other, this must be God’s way of getting all families to stay put with no outside intervention for some time to come.