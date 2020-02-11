Given the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the district administration in Vizag has been taken stringent measures. With India ranking 17th among the countries that are at the risk of coronavirus import, the officials have been keeping a close watch on those flowing into the country from China.

It may be noted that several youngsters from Vizag, who had gone to China last year for job purposes, were left stranded in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, before being brought back to India. With most of them returning to the city, the authorities have been constantly monitoring them. From collecting their preliminary details to ensuring that they remain indoors, the procedures are being duly followed to prevent the occurrence of any untoward incident.

While the individuals returning from China were medically examined at the Visakhapatnam airport itself, as a precautionary measure, they have been instructed to report to the officials immediately if any symptoms of the virus are observed. The officials have also issued strict guidelines to the family members of these individuals.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), common signs of coronavirus include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

A few basic precautions prescribed to safeguard oneself from coronavirus include: