After careful consideration, the VMRDA is taking steps to build a floating bridge at RK Beach in Vizag. Initially, the plan was to construct it at Tenneti Park, but due to a lack of permission from the Forest Department, the location was changed. Reports indicate that the decision to build the floating bridge at Tenneti Park led to a costly expansion of the parking lot on the hill of Kailasagiri. Some concerns have been raised about the dangerous sea coast and its intense waves.

It is learned that Authorities object to the construction of the floating bridge, fearing potential accidents for tourists. The Forest Department initially blocked the decision to build the bridge due to coastal protection regulations. The floating bridge was then considered for Rushikonda’s coast, but space constraints and high tourist numbers led to its rejection. The current plan is to set up the floating bridge opposite YMCA in RK Beach, although there are worries about the coast being dangerous and prone to erosion during cyclones.

VMRDA has permitted a private entity in Vizag to set up the floating bridge on RK Beach by paying 15 lakh per year for maintenance, for three years. The private entity is responsible for designing, building, and managing the project. Criticisms have been raised regarding the decision, as there is no clear study on potential annual revenue, expected tourist numbers, and how much should be paid to VMRDA.

